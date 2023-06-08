Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of CURV opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Torrid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.