Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Stock Performance

NYSE CURV traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,911. Torrid has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Torrid alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Torrid by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 2,270.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Torrid by 64.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Torrid

CURV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.