Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Acquires Shares of 78 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,440,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock worth $567,423,318. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $335.11. 944,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

