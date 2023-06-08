Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $467.72. The stock had a trading volume of 580,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

