Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.8% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 966,972 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,951,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,910,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 55,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $489.61. 1,195,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.