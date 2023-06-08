Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VBK stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.98. 55,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.74 and its 200 day moving average is $213.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

