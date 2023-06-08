Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 362 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lowered its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nova worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nova by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nova by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Nova stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,004. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $117.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

