Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Sells 642 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $19,876,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,839,689 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 6,091,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,269,870. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $260.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

