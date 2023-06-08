Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 7,847 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $418.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

