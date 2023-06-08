Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 81,336 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.22. 13,821,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,162,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.34.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

