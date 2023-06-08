Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $196,576.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.28. 14,686,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,557,813. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

