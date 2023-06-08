Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

