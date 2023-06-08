Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after purchasing an additional 560,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.42. 3,001,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,486. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

