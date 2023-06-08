Townsquare Capital LLC Has $19.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4,167.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,383 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.46. The stock had a trading volume of 445,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,378. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $273.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.92. The company has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

