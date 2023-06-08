Townsquare Capital LLC Has $78.80 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $78,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 541,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,350. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

