Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 19,633 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,008 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,657,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $144.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

