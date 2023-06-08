Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,601 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,158 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.33. 4,092,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.84 and its 200-day moving average is $167.71. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.