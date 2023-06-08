Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 40,820 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 51% compared to the typical daily volume of 27,032 call options.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,749. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.69. SEA has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEA will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SEA by 11.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

