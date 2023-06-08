Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Up 0.2%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRNGet Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 264.40 ($3.29). 465,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 799,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.80 ($3.28).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.60 ($4.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,825.00 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Trainline news, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard bought 8,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £24,986.32 ($31,062.06). Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

