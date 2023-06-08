Trainline (LON:TRN) Trading Up 0.2%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 264.40 ($3.29). 465,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 799,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.80 ($3.28).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 394.60 ($4.91).
Trainline Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,825.00 and a beta of 1.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trainline
Trainline Company Profile
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.