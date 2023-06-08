Triatomic Management LP Cuts Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Triatomic Management LP decreased its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Wayfair comprises approximately 0.7% of Triatomic Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,444 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wayfair Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.52.

Shares of W traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,566,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,520. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

