Triatomic Management LP Has $495,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Triatomic Management LP lessened its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Beyond Meat makes up about 0.4% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Triatomic Management LP owned 0.06% of Beyond Meat worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1,988.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 90.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYND. Mizuho reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. 5,874,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,771. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

