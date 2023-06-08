Triatomic Management LP Lowers Stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Triatomic Management LP decreased its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,357 shares during the quarter. Triatomic Management LP’s holdings in DermTech were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

DermTech Stock Performance

DermTech Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,677. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.16.

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

