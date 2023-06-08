Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.29, but opened at $35.72. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 1,820,070 shares traded.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

