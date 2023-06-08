TRON (TRX) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last week, TRON has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.49 billion and approximately $207.88 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002824 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002979 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001359 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,150,915,512 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

