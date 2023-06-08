True North Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after buying an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,145,508,000 after acquiring an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $308.47. 549,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.42 and a 200-day moving average of $266.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $318.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

