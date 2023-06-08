True North Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.82. 1,523,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,929. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FOXA shares. Argus cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

