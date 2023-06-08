True North Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,804. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average of $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $414.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

