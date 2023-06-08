True North Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

True North Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,554,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,299,076. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.38.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

