True North Advisors LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.45. The company had a trading volume of 284,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,340. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.87. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

