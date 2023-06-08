True North Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,959,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $418,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744,943 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,514,551. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

