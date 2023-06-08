True North Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after buying an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,118,000 after buying an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after acquiring an additional 853,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $106.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,746. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.