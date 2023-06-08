True North Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,932 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,943,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,989. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

