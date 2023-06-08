True North Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

True North Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.73. 43,196,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,414,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,765 shares of company stock worth $12,789,560 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

