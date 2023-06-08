True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of CBRE traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 574,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,490. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Articles

