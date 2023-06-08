Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,099,000 after buying an additional 1,696,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,580,000 after buying an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,400,000 after buying an additional 474,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.80. 117,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,184. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.82 and its 200-day moving average is $361.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

