Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 14,174 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,293,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 801,180 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,586,000 after buying an additional 569,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,305,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,085,000 after buying an additional 132,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,253,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,233,000 after buying an additional 187,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,092. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.