Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 6.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $73,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,198,000 after purchasing an additional 354,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $274.36. 217,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.