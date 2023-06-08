Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 896 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 126,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,847,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in NVIDIA by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,949,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,892,441,000 after acquiring an additional 343,399 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Shares of NVDA traded up $13.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $387.87. The company had a trading volume of 23,956,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,519,199. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

