Trustcore Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.66. 1,017,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,042. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $217.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

