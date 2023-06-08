Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,894 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 745,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,288. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

