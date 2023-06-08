Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after acquiring an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,037 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.