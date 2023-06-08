Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 28,206 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,206 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $19,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,700,000 after buying an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,396.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,997. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.