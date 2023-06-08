Trustcore Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.91. 126,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,153. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.08. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

