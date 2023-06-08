U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GROW opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

