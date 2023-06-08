Ultra (UOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $927,374.21

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.47 million and $927,374.21 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,590.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00419660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00113841 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00023147 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00035650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000453 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003014 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18306898 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $978,378.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.