United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $22.70. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 122,504 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Insider Activity at United Natural Foods

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 368,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,983,000 after purchasing an additional 175,723 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $625,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

