United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of United Rentals worth $138,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.29. 194,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,772. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

