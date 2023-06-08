UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $488.11. 974,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,452. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.06. The company has a market cap of $454.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

