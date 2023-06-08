UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.27 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for $3.52 or 0.00013337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.27 billion and approximately $537,713.17 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00335708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,174,125 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, "UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,177,446.9 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/."

