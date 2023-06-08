Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Upbound Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 401,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $26,609.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,733.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UPBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

