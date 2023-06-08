Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.
Upbound Group Price Performance
Upbound Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 401,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,101. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.30 million. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UPBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Upbound Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upbound Group (UPBD)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.